Holiday World's 'Holidays in the Sky' drone and firework show continues through July

If you haven't had the chance to see the "Holidays in the Sky" drone and firework show at Holiday World & Splashin' Safari yet, there's still time.
Holiday World & Splashin' Safari President and CEO Matt Eckert joined 44News This Morning to talk about the show, which will continue to run nightly at the park through July 31.
The nightly 15-minute display includes 300 LED-illuminated drones, and fireworks too. Eckert says it's something you have to see in person to fully experience.
"It's truly a spectacular show, it's 300 drones up in the air, it's holiday themed, so we have themed music going on in the background as we have different formations with these drones," Eckert says. "You can see it on screen, you can see it in pictures, but unless you see it in person - you get the dimensions, it's moving, it's animated."
This is the first year that Holiday World has put on the drone show, and Eckert says the response has been overwhelming.
"You get on social media, they're just raving about it - they're
More information on the Holiday in the Sky show can be found at holidayword.com.