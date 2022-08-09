Home catches fire twice in northern Vanderburgh County

Fire crews remain busy overnight after a structure caught on fire twice within seven hours in northern Vanderburgh County.
Firefighters were dispatched just before 8PM Monday night for a home on Browning Road. The fire took crews about an hour to put out.
But, a second call came in at 3:30am Tuesday morning after the house fire had re-ignited. When crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames.
The second fire took crews close to two hours before it was tapped out.
No injuries have been reported from the fire and the investigation into the cause of the fire continues.