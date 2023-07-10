Hometown Hero: Ascension St. Vincent recognizes EMS crew members

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Knowing how to save a life and thinking quickly turns our attention to the community.
It's why two Warrick County EMS workers are being recognized as this week's Hometown Heroes.
In Newburgh, St. Vincent EMS crew members are stationed for whatever call comes their way.
"It's not the same thing everyday, you come in and don't know what you're going to get into every single day," says Jon Atherton, Ascension St. Vincent Paramedic. "A lot of times we might be dispatched on one thing, expect something, and its completely different. It's just a lot of thinking on your feet."
No two days are ever the same for Jon Atherton and Evan Richey.
"We make runs for heart attacks, strokes, falls, and we respond with the fire department to structure fires," says Evan Richey, Ascension St. Vincent EMT. "We also respond to wrecks, especially in this area being so close to the Lloyd."
The paramedic and EMT have worked alongside each other for quite some time, ensuring they remain attentive and alert during every run.
"It's nice to know you've got somebody who has your back who knows what they are doing," says Atherton.
After years of hard work, their dedication to the job was finally recognized.
In May, the two received the EMS Stemi Award presented by St. Vincent.
The aware is recognition the duo did everything right. It also is a thank you for their dedication to patient care.
"It was nice to know we were being recognized cause sometimes it feels like what we do is a thankless job," says Richey.
This is especially important in runs that are time sensitive.
"When we get the good outcomes from patients like the one we had, you know to hear like hey what you guys did actually made a difference and may of saved her life," says Atherton. "That's the kind of stuff that makes you feel good."