Hometown Heroes: Recovering from the wreckage

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — It's a remarkable story of recovery.
"It's still kind of hard for me," says Aidan Mercer, crash victim. "I feel like everything just happened yesterday."
July 27th, 2021 started as a day like any other.
"I was getting ready for a date night," says Mercer. "Not caring about anything."
Aidan Mercer was an 18-year-old at the time enjoying his summer before college where he would play football.
This was until the day took a turn for the worst.
"The next thing you know, I'm checking a notification and like a certified dummy I check," says Mercer. "In the blink of an eye, my brother hopped onto my side and grabbed it."
It was then Aidan and his brother had rear-ended a semi that was stopped for another accident along Highway 57.
His vehicle went airborne and landed in a field.
"It all kind of added up to a very serious accident," says Lt. Ryan Bosecker, Scott Township Fire & EMS.
The Scott Township and McCutchanville Fire Departments were among the first to arrive.
"He had some entanglement in the pedals, so we had to work on that to get him even out of the car to start," says Lt. Bosecker. "Soon as we got him out of the car, major bleeding."
"Fast forward two weeks later and I wake up in Louisville in the ICU dazed and confused," says Mercer.
His dream of playing football became a thing of the past.
"That's been taken away from me, but that's okay," says Mercer. "I've made adjustments."
Since that day two years ago, Aidan has been in recovery, spending hours in different surgeries.
He now says he has a new path.
"As horrible as it was, it probably led me down the best path I could ever ask for," says Mercer.
Today, Aidan is a certified personal trainer at area gyms and is studying to become a physical therapy assistant.
"Just his road back to fully recovering has been huge," says Lt. Bosecker.
A journey and a miracle he will never forget.
His story continues to inspire others.
"I look at all the people I was surrounded by and I thank God for giving me this life back and having me here to tell my story," says Mercer.