 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND THE PENNYRILE REGION OF WESTERN
KENTUCKY...

* Affected Area...In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081, 082, 085,
086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones 010, 011,
012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022.

* Winds...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent in the afternoon.

* Impacts...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Honor Flight needs people to attend Saturday’s Welcome Home Parade

  • Updated
  • 0
Honor Flight needs people to attend Saturday’s Welcome Home Parade

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — In just  two days, the Honor Flight will be flying to our Nation's Capitol.

The 14th Honor Flight is set for take-off this Saturday, they plan to take 86 veterans and 86 guardians to Washington D.C. to visit memorials, free of charge.

These flights are dedicated to honoring America's senior veterans for all of their sacrifices.

44News spoke with Veteran, Bobby Stead, on the importance and purpose of the Honor Flight, “I think it just brings back a lot of the camaraderie they had, the people that aren’t here and just reminds them of ya know the things people can do today because of where they went. It’s just nice to see the recognition, see their friends names, they can reminisce and just have that personal experience of just going back and understanding what was sacrificed for what we have today.”

Honor Flight is currently asking for volunteers to come down with their support Saturday night for the veterans welcome home parade.

For many veterans as they returned home from war, there was little-to-no fanfare when they returned from their tour of duty. So the Honor Flight gives them that fanfare after each flight with a welcome home parade made up of people like you and me.

44News spoke with Flight Director, Chuck Sallee, on what it means for the veterans to have this parade, “The military’s really good at a lot of things, they’re not good at welcoming people home because you’ve done your duty, now go home. When you get here Dads real glad you’re home cause he’s got South 40 that needs to be plowed, and he needs your help. Uh so, especially when just a lot of guys get released all at once, there was no welcome home for those guys.”

If you would like to be a part of it, the welcome home parade will be around 7:45 P.M. this Saturday.

Recommended for you