Honor Flight needs people to attend Saturday’s Welcome Home Parade

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — In just two days, the Honor Flight will be flying to our Nation's Capitol.
The 14th Honor Flight is set for take-off this Saturday, they plan to take 86 veterans and 86 guardians to Washington D.C. to visit memorials, free of charge.
These flights are dedicated to honoring America's senior veterans for all of their sacrifices.
44News spoke with Veteran, Bobby Stead, on the importance and purpose of the Honor Flight, “I think it just brings back a lot of the camaraderie they had, the people that aren’t here and just reminds them of ya know the things people can do today because of where they went. It’s just nice to see the recognition, see their friends names, they can reminisce and just have that personal experience of just going back and understanding what was sacrificed for what we have today.”
Honor Flight is currently asking for volunteers to come down with their support Saturday night for the veterans welcome home parade.
For many veterans as they returned home from war, there was little-to-no fanfare when they returned from their tour of duty. So the Honor Flight gives them that fanfare after each flight with a welcome home parade made up of people like you and me.
44News spoke with Flight Director, Chuck Sallee, on what it means for the veterans to have this parade, “The military’s really good at a lot of things, they’re not good at welcoming people home because you’ve done your duty, now go home. When you get here Dads real glad you’re home cause he’s got South 40 that needs to be plowed, and he needs your help. Uh so, especially when just a lot of guys get released all at once, there was no welcome home for those guys.”
If you would like to be a part of it, the welcome home parade will be around 7:45 P.M. this Saturday.