Honor Flight of Southern Indiana looking for volunteers ahead of fall flight

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — If you've ever thought about volunteering with Honor Flight of Southern Indiana, you're being invited to apply to do so.
Officials with Honor Flight say that volunteering opportunities will soon start up for the fall Evansville Honor Flight.
The organization serves the Indiana counties of Crawford, Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Lawrence, Martin, Orange, Perry, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh and Warrick, taking local veterans on flights to Washington D.C.
If you're interested in helping out, just visit honorflightsi.org/applications and click on Volunteer Application.
Once you've applied, Honor Flight officials say you'll receive an email when volunteers are needed.
Anyone who has questions or needs help with the application can contact HFSI Volunteer Director Kris Beauchamp on Facebook or via her email volunteershfsi@gmail.com.