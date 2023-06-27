 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Fine Particles PM 2.5
in the air from now through midnight CDT Wednesday night for the
following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Wednesday night.

A Particulate Alert is issued when the concentration of fine
particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in the atmosphere may
exceed federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Honor Flight of Southern Indiana looking for volunteers ahead of fall flight

  • Updated
  • 0
Honor Flight of Southern Indiana
Jessica Hartman

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — If you've ever thought about volunteering with Honor Flight of Southern Indiana, you're being invited to apply to do so.

Officials with Honor Flight say that volunteering opportunities will soon start up for the fall Evansville Honor Flight.

The organization serves the Indiana counties of Crawford, Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Lawrence, Martin, Orange, Perry, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh and Warrick, taking local veterans on flights to Washington D.C.

If you're interested in helping out, just visit honorflightsi.org/applications and click on Volunteer Application.

Once you've applied, Honor Flight officials say you'll receive an email when volunteers are needed.

Anyone who has questions or needs help with the application can contact HFSI Volunteer Director Kris Beauchamp on Facebook or via her email volunteershfsi@gmail.com.

