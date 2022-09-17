Honor flight of Southern Indiana prepares for October trip to Washington, D.C.

This flight will feature 85 veterans, all of whom have a personal connection to the memorials they'll be visiting.
"Today is the day we had all of the veterans and guardians come in for interview day , that we try to make sure we can accommodate them for the flight, said Larry Rogers, an Admin and Training Officer with Honor Flight of Southern Indiana
Some of the stops planned once the group arrives include the World War II Memorial, Ford's Theatre, the Pentagon, the Smithsonian Institute, the Korean and Vietnam War memorials, the Lincoln Memorial, the Air Force Memorial, and the changing of the guard at Arlington National Cemetery. The primary purpose behind honor flight is to give our veterans a chance to see these sites that they would most likely not be able to visit themselves.
"I've had uncles and other people who served in World War II, and I'd just like to see the memorials, the changing of the guard at Arlington: said Army National Guard veteran Gerald Neukam.
As the veterans prepare for their journey to Washington, they pause to reflect on the men and women that gave the ultimate sacrifice to preserve our freedoms. The flight will depart on October 29.