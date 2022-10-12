Honor Flight organizers issue final call-out for volunteers and supporters

Honor Flight of Southern Indiana is getting ready for another emotional trip to Washington D.C.
The next trip and welcome home parade takes place Saturday, October 29th from the Evansville Regional Airport.
Those attending will be escorting veterans will start training on Thursday of this week.
The President of Honor Flight, Julie Holtz and Media Coordinator Diana Shaw joined 44News This Morning to discuss the ways area residents can take part in this year's tribute.
Those activities include guardian training, and operation Mail Call which allows residents to send touching letters and notes to the heroes on their flight home.
Organizers also shared more about what the trip means to Tri-State veterans, and the process of nominating a family members for future trips.