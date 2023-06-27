Hoosiers can expect increased grocery prices ahead of Fourth of July

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Hoosiers can’t seem to escape rising food prices.
Indiana Farm Bureau’s annual summer cookout market basket, featuring some of America’s summertime staples, revealed Hoosiers are paying an average of $69.47 for a cookout feeding 10 people this summer, or $6.95 per person – an 8% increase compared to last year.
That’s similar to the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Price Outlook for grocery store food purchases, which increased 5.8% this past May compared to this time last year.
Indiana’s market basket price is approximately 3% more, or 18 cents more, than the U.S. average price of $6.77 per person.
This is the first time since 2019 that the total Indiana market basket price came in above the U.S. average.
Additionally, the Indiana price is up 5%, or 34 cents more, than the average price for the Midwest region of $6.61 per person.
“We are still seeing food inflation throughout the whole supermarket, specifically with items that require more processing, labor and transportation,” said INFB Chief Economist Dr. Todd Davis. “This impacts items like cookies and chips that are non-perishable with no urgency to sell by a strict deadline, meaning grocery stores don’t need to discount to move inventory.”
The total market basket price of $69.47 includes ground beef, cheese, hamburger buns, pork chops, chicken breasts, pork and beans, potato salad, strawberries, chips, ice cream, cookies and lemonade.
All items on the shopping list are more expensive in Indiana than last year, except cheese and pork chops, which were relatively unchanged.
Many items were less than the national average, including ice cream, strawberries, pork and beans, hamburger buns, lemonade and potato salad. The items that came in significantly above the U.S. average were chocolate chip cookies, chicken breasts and chips.
While food prices have increased, so have input prices for the farmers growing that food.
Drought in the west and Midwest has significantly impacted feeding costs for livestock, which has increased consumer prices for meat as well.