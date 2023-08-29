Horse euthanized in Vanderburgh County after getting West Nile virus

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A horse was euthanized in Vanderburgh County on Monday after becoming infected with the West Nile virus.
According to the Equine Disease Communication Center (EDCC) and the State Board of Animal Health, the 2-year-old stallion was euthanized after it started showing symptoms a few days earlier.
The EDCC says that right now, the horse that was euthanized is the state's first confirmed equine case of West Nile virus for 2023.
While this is the state's first horse case of the virus, the Indiana Department of Health is now reporting two human cases after the first human case was seen a few days ago.
Mosquitos have now tested positive the West Nile virus in more than half of Indiana's counties.
You can track cases around the state on the state health department's online dashboard.