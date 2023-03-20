Hour-long standoff ends in shooting as coroner is called to the scene

An hours-long standoff in Evansville came to an end just before 8 p.m. Monday.
According to Vanderburgh County Sheriff Robinson, the standoff all stemmed from the U.S. Marshalls attempting to serve a felony drug warrant at a home on East Missouri Street near the intersection of Heidelbach Avenue.
That attempt was made around 1:30 p.m. and it quickly turned into a standoff as the suspect barricaded himself inside the home. The standoff lasted almost 6 hours.
The agencies on scene used several irritants such as CS gas to get the suspect to leave the home. The suspect eventually left as they made their way through a window on the roof of the house.
“The suspect brandished a firearm earlier again pointed the weapon at law enforcement at which point EPD shot at the subject," said Sheriff Robinson.
44News eventually learned that the coroner was called and arrived at the scene a little after 9 p.m.
The identity has not been released to the public.
According to Sheriff Robinson, an EPD officer fired the shots that hit the suspect. Therefore an investigation with EPD is underway.
As of 10 p.m. Monday night, parts of East Missouri Street remained blocked off to the public.