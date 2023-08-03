 Skip to main content
Hours long standoff with Evansville Police ends with an arrest and several charges

  • Updated
John Martinez booked into VCCC

John Martinez was booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail Wednesday after a hours long standoff with police. 

 Tommy Mason

Authorities say the man barricaded himself inside a home for about two hours

EVANSVILLE, In (WEVV) - One man is behind bars after barricading himself from authorities in Evansville.

The incident unfolded along 6th Avenue around 9:30 P.M. Wednesday night.

Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office arrested John Martinez barricaded himself in a home for about two and-a-half hours.

Arrest records show Martinez is facing multiple changes including possession of Meth, Arson, and Fraud.

He also has a felony warrant out of Warrick County.

More information was expected to be provided at some point today.

