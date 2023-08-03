Hours long standoff with Evansville Police ends with an arrest and several charges

EVANSVILLE, In (WEVV) - One man is behind bars after barricading himself from authorities in Evansville.
The incident unfolded along 6th Avenue around 9:30 P.M. Wednesday night.
Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office arrested John Martinez barricaded himself in a home for about two and-a-half hours.
Arrest records show Martinez is facing multiple changes including possession of Meth, Arson, and Fraud.
He also has a felony warrant out of Warrick County.
More information was expected to be provided at some point today.