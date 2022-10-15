House catches fire overnight in Evansville

Evansville firefighters were dispatched to a home in Evansville on Friday night after a 911 caller reported a house fire after hearing an explosion.
Firefighters arrived at 1410 Cumberland Avenue just after 8 p.m. to see the back of the house on fire.
The central part of the fire was quickly extinguished. However, the fire was not completely put out for another hour, as firefighters searched for fire inside the walls and other void spaces.
The home was under renovation and vacant at the time.
Investigators did not find the source of the reported explosion.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.