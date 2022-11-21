How to avoid clogged sewer pipes during the holidays

Evansville utility officials are sharing some tips on how to avoid clogged sewer pipes during the holiday season.
While cooking a Thanksgiving or Christmas feast is a part of holiday celebrations for many, officials with Evansville Water and Sewer Utility say what's left over can cause a headache.
When greasy foods from holiday meals are poured down the kitchen sink, it can clog the drain and result in sewer backups, and according to officials, nearly 50% of all reported sewer blockages are caused by greasy waste entering the sewer system.
EWSU urges customers to not pour fats, oils, and grease down the drain this holiday season, unless costly repairs are on your wish list.
According to EWSU, common sources of fats, oils, and grease include cranberry sauce, gravy, salad dressings, cheese, mayonnaise, meat drippings, and cooking oils.
EWSU says you should scrape leftover foods from your plates into the trash, reuse cooking oils when possible, and properly dispose of cooking waste using these methods:
- Scrape or pour cooled FOG into a disposable container, such as a tin can.
- Seal the container in an old, used plastic bag or with plastic wrap.
- Throw the container in the trash.
You can visit the EWSU website for more information on how to avoid a potential headache caused by fats, oils, and grease this holiday season.