Humane society in need of fosters after kittens dumped at boat ramp

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — The Dubois County Humane Society is looking for fosters after the recent rescue of several kittens.
On Friday, the humane society got a call about several kittens dumped at the boat ramp on Division Street.
Officials with the humane society say they were able to rescue nine of the kittens, but that there were more kittens that weren't caught.
Because of the amount of kittens already in the care of the humane society, plus the added costs that nine more kittens will bring, foster families are being asked to come forward.
Anyone able to foster a pet can head to duboiscountyhumane.org for more information.