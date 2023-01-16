 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hydroplane racing could return to Evansville

  • Updated
  • 0
Hydroplane racing could return to Evansville

Courtesy of the Evansville Regatta Facebook page. 

 El'Agance Shemwell
Hydroplane racing could return to Evansville in the near future. 
 
The newly formed Evansville Regatta Committee held their inaugural board meeting over the weekend, and set a tentative race date in August, 2024.
 
According to a social media post, Evansville regatta is making great progress to return the ‘Roar to the Shore in 2024. Organizers hope to have Grand Prix America as the main event, with 2-3 other classes of hydroplanes as well.
 
Festival plans for the River City will include live music and a food truck festival.
 
The committee is currently searching for volunteers/members to be involved in the weekend event. 

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you