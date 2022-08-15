Hyundai of Evansville under new ownership

Hyundai of Evansville in Evansville, Indiana, is now under new ownership.
The dealership is now owned by Henderson, Kentucky native Joe Marshall, making this his 16th dealership in total.
With low prices and a wide selection of vehicles, Hyundai of Evansville is looking to compete with other dealerships in the area.
They're doing what they can to beat the recent supply chain issues stemming from COVID-19.
"Instead of an empty lot, in the next two or three days we'll see a full lot," Marshall said. "And I think over the next three, six, nine months, some of the backlogs you're speaking of from COVID and conductor shortage... I think some of that will start relieving."
If you're looking for a new or used vehicle, you can visit Hyundai of Evansville at 4400 E. Division St.