“ICAN Bike” bike program takes place all this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — All this week, the National Guard Armory is hosting the “ICAN Bike” bike program where they are teaching disabled children how to ride bikes.
The ICAN Shine organization provides quality learning opportunities in recreational activities for individuals with disabilities. By creating an environment where each person is empowered to maximize their individual abilities, everyone can shine!
44News spoke with ICAN Shine Floor Supervisor, Megan Pulsfort, on the best part of the program, “ICAN Shine is a nonprofit that teaches individuals with disabilities how to ride a bike. I’m just excited to see the kids, they are the best part of the program. I'm excited to see their smiling faces as they come in, get on those bikes, and start riding.”
Since 2004, ages 8 and up learn to ride a bicycle for the first time using adapted bikes specifically set for their needs. Each group attends the camp daily for a 75-minute session. As of now, 30 students are participating in the program.
44News spoke with ICAN Bike Camp Director, Patty Balbach, on they specialty bikes they use for the program, “They start with rollers on the back wheel, and that allows them to develop their balance, and then they progress on to a regular two wheel bicycle.”
Research shows that over 80% of people with Autism and 90% of people with Down syndrome never experience this thrill of riding a bike. Defying those odds is why they exist!
By the end of training on Friday, the majority of participants are successfully riding a regular bike without training wheels or assistance.
If you or someone you know would like to donate or help out, you can contact Patty Balbach at the Easter Seals Rehab Center.