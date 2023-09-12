Ice rinks at Swonder Ice Arena reopen after 2 months of renovations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — After about $1 million in renovations that caused both ice rinks to be shut down since July, Swonder Ice Arena reopened Monday.
With the ice rinks at Swonder Ice Arena closing for renovations back in July, locals have not had an ice rink to use. For some, this time away from the ice wasn’t easy. Local youth hockey player, Bentley Westerwal, said that he was incredibly happy to get back on the ice after about two months of not being able to practice.
The renovations were for Swonder’s cooling systems, which keeps the ice frozen. After the renovations were completed the ice had to be built up again causing the rink to be closed longer than when the renovations were complete.
General Manager of Swonder, Nich Pariman, said that doing the renovations in the summertime impacted the least of the user groups
The reopening of the arena came just in time with “Skate Evansville” planned this weekend. According to Pariman, this is the southern indiana classic for figure skating. He encouraged the public to come out and support local youth at the event to help celebrate the reopening.