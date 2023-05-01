Ice rinks to close at Swonder Ice Arena for 6 to 10 weeks starting in July

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Evansville's Swonder Ice Arena is scheduled to receive some major renovations this summer.
Officials at the ice rink say the facility's cooling system, which was installed more than 20 years ago back in 2002, will be receiving an upgrade.
"To ensure that Swonder is able to hold ice for another 20+ years, the City of Evansville is making a substantial investment to pre-emptively overhaul the entire system, a news release from Swonder says.
While the work will have an impact on operations at the ice rink, Swonder officials say that the work has been carefully planned to have as small of an impact on patrons as possible.
Swonder says the work is currently scheduled to begin in July, and that the rinks should be back up and ready for use by mid-September.
You can see some answers to questions about the project below.