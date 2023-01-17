Identity of bicyclist involved in fatal school bus crash released

A bicyclist was killed in Evansville on Tuesday morning after being hit by a school bus.
Dispatchers say emergency crews were sent to the scene of a crash at the intersection of Mary Street and Louisiana Street just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.
According to authorities, a man who was riding a bike was hit by a school bus driver at the intersection.
Police confirm that the bicyclist died in the crash.
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office identified the man who died as 62-year-old Albert Leroy Page of Evansville.
We're told that no students were onboard the bus at the time of the incident.
The EVSC issued the following statement on the incident:
"We will refer to EPD's accident report for details on this investigation. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved in this morning's tragic accident"
Police are asking anyone with security camera footage or anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward.
The coroner says Page's autopsy is pending.