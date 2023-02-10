Identity released of 85-year-old man hit and killed by driver at Evansville Dollar General

Authorities have released the identity of a man who was tragically struck and killed by a driver at a Dollar General store in Evansville.

According to the Vanderburgh County Corner's Office, the man who died was 85-year-old John H. Elpers of Evansville.

Elpers was ran over by a driver after tripping and falling in the parking lot of the Dollar General store at Diamond Avenue and Stringtown Road, police said.

EPD says the driver was taken for chemical testing, as is protocol in fatal incidents like this one, and then released.

No other details have been released at this time.