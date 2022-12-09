Inaugural ceremony of Vanderburgh County elected officials scheduled for January 2nd

An inaugural ceremony for the newly elected officials of Vanderburgh County is scheduled for Monday, January 2nd, 2023.
It's happening in the ballrooms of the Old National Events Plaza in Evansville, with the ceremony getting underway at noon.
Anyone interested in going is asked to RSVP with their total guest count by Dec. 19, either by phone at 812-435-5624, or by emailing anilssen@vanderburghgov.org.
The inaugural ceremony will be followed by a reception.
The Old National Events Plaza is located at 715 Locust St. in Evansville.