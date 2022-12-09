 Skip to main content
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE..Portions of Southwest Indiana, Western Kentucky, and far
Southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions will develop in areas of
low visibility. Use extra caution on the roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving...slow down...
use your headlights...and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

Inaugural ceremony of Vanderburgh County elected officials scheduled for January 2nd

Old National Events Plaza

An inaugural ceremony for the newly elected officials of Vanderburgh County is scheduled for Monday, January 2nd, 2023.

It's happening in the ballrooms of the Old National Events Plaza in Evansville, with the ceremony getting underway at noon.

Anyone interested in going is asked to RSVP with their total guest count by Dec. 19, either by phone at 812-435-5624, or by emailing anilssen@vanderburghgov.org.

The inaugural ceremony will be followed by a reception.

The Old National Events Plaza is located at 715 Locust St. in Evansville.

Inaugural Ceremony

