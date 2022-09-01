Indiana AMBER Alert for 9-year-old canceled

Update as of 2:05 p.m.
Police say the AMBER Alert on 9-year-old Delilah Jennings has been canceled as requested by the investigating agency.
Original Post
A statewide AMBER Alert has been declared in Indiana.
The Indiana State Police says that the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has requested the activation of an AMBER Alert from Indianapolis, Indiana.
According to ISP, the victim, Delilah Jennings, is a 9-year-old black female, 3 feet 6 inches tall, 80 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen with her hair in a ponytail and wearing a gray “ILH” shirt with emblem in the middle, sky blue pants and black and white shoes.
Delilah was last seen on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 9:24 am in Indianapolis, Indiana and is believed to be in extreme danger.
ISP says that the suspect, Monica Burdine, is a 32-year-old black female, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. They say Burdine was last seen with her hair in long black braids and wearing a blue fitted hoodie, gray biker shorts and white shoes, and driving a blue 2015 Chevrolet Malibu Indiana License plate 233BXA.
Anyone with information should call the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6540 or 911.