Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Carlisle, Alexander, Hickman,
Ballard, Mississippi, Pulaski and Fulton Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Henderson, Posey, Union and
Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Daviess, Warrick, Spencer,
Henderson and Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam affecting Ballard and Pulaski
Counties.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Crittenden, Gallatin, Union
and Hardin Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Posey and Union Counties.

.Minor flooding is either occurring or forecast at several points
along the lower Ohio River. The river is forecast to crest in minor
flood at all forecast points later this week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Wednesday afternoon at 1245 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 39.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday was 39.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 40.2
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage late Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Indiana and Kentucky sign agreement to move forward with I-69 Ohio River Crossing

  • Updated
  • 0
Officials break ground on I-69 ORX crossing in Henderson

INDIANAPOLIS (WEVV) — A bi-state agreement between Indiana and Kentucky marks the next step forward for the I-69 Ohio River Crossing (ORX).

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced Tuesday that the two states had signed an initial Memorandum of Agreement to allow preliminary development and financial planning to move forward for ORX Section 2, the new river crossing.

The ORX Section 2 Initial Phase would focus on preliminary engineering services, cost estimates, right-of-way plans, traffic and revenue forecasting, and other services to support a future Bi-State Development Agreement for ORX Section 2, a key next step for the project.

“The Crossroads of America is more than a motto for Indiana. It’s a mission,” said Gov. Holcomb. “That’s why it’s so important to see this generational project progressing forward. Our goal is to improve connectivity for all Hoosiers, and we know strong infrastructure puts us in an even stronger position for economic development and continued successes. Connecting our states will improve the region and make a difference for Hoosiers for decades to come.”

The ORX will connect Evansville and Henderson.

Find more information at I69OhioRiverCrossing.com.

