Indiana and Kentucky sign agreement to move forward with I-69 Ohio River Crossing

INDIANAPOLIS (WEVV) — A bi-state agreement between Indiana and Kentucky marks the next step forward for the I-69 Ohio River Crossing (ORX).
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced Tuesday that the two states had signed an initial Memorandum of Agreement to allow preliminary development and financial planning to move forward for ORX Section 2, the new river crossing.
The ORX Section 2 Initial Phase would focus on preliminary engineering services, cost estimates, right-of-way plans, traffic and revenue forecasting, and other services to support a future Bi-State Development Agreement for ORX Section 2, a key next step for the project.
“The Crossroads of America is more than a motto for Indiana. It’s a mission,” said Gov. Holcomb. “That’s why it’s so important to see this generational project progressing forward. Our goal is to improve connectivity for all Hoosiers, and we know strong infrastructure puts us in an even stronger position for economic development and continued successes. Connecting our states will improve the region and make a difference for Hoosiers for decades to come.”
The ORX will connect Evansville and Henderson.
