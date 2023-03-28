Indiana and Kentucky sign agreement to move forward with I-69 Ohio River Crossing

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois...Kentucky...Missouri...Indiana... Ohio River at Cairo affecting Carlisle, Alexander, Hickman, Ballard, Mississippi, Pulaski and Fulton Counties. Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Henderson, Posey, Union and Vanderburgh Counties. Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Daviess, Warrick, Spencer, Henderson and Vanderburgh Counties. Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam affecting Ballard and Pulaski Counties. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana... Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Crittenden, Gallatin, Union and Hardin Counties. Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Posey and Union Counties. .Minor flooding is either occurring or forecast at several points along the lower Ohio River. The river is forecast to crest in minor flood at all forecast points later this week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Wednesday afternoon at 1245 PM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 39.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday was 39.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 40.2 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday evening. - Flood stage is 38.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&