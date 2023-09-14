Indiana authorities warn public about possible dangers of Apple 'AirTag' tracking devices

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Indiana authorities are warning the public about the possible dangers associated with Apple "AirTags."
The Grant County Sheriff's Office in central Indiana says the AirTags, which are tracking devices developed by tech company Apple, could be used to facilitate stalking, enable domestic abusers, or commit other crimes.
According to the sheriff's office, the tags are about the size of a quarter, and were intended to track items like a lost wallet, purse, backpack, or keys.
The sheriff's office says some community members have reported finding the devices on their personal property, even though they didn't put them there.
- Tap and hold your Android or Apple NFC-capable smartphone to the white side of the AirTag
- Tap the notification that appears. This opens a website that provides information about the AirTag, including the serial number. Write down the number or take a screenshot that includes the number.
- Push down and twist counterclockwise on the white side of the AirTag.
- Take the cover off and remove the battery.
- Once you remove the battery, the location of the AirTag is no longer visible to its owner.
Anyone who feels like they're in danger is encouraged to call 911.