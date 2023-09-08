Indiana BMV locations changing hours of operation in October

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Starting in October, Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle (BMV) branches will start operating on different hours.
According to the Indiana BMV, branches around the state will adopt the new hours beginning on Oct. 2.
The Indiana BMV says the change allows branches to provide service six days a week in many areas across the state.
They say the change is in response to customers' increasing preference to use out-of-branch transaction options, as well as to provide BMV team members with the opportunity to participate in critical on the job training to ensure efficient and accurate transaction processing.
For a full list of branch locations and their new hours that will start Oct. 2, just visit the Indiana BMV web page.