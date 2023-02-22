Indiana BMV locations won't be able to process driver’s license or permit transactions on Saturday

The Indiana BMV has an important update for anyone who may need services on Saturday.
According to the Indiana BMV, driver’s license transactions and permit transactions won't be able to be processed on Saturday, Feb. 25.
The Indiana BMV says this is because the national verification system that connects all motor vehicle agencies across the US is undergoing system maintenance.
They say the outage affects all BMV transaction mediums, including branches, kiosks, myBMV, and phone renewal. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Anyone who may need to make a driver’s license or permit transaction is asked to do so on a different day.