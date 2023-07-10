Indiana deputy killed by inmate who was trying to escape, authorities say

MARION COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A central Indiana deputy died in the line of duty Monday after being attacked by an inmate who was attempting to escape, according to authorities.
Authorities in the Indianapolis area say the incident unfolded around 11:30 a.m. Monday, when an inmate assaulted a Marion County Sheriff's Office Deputy and gained control of a jail vehicle.
Officials say the inmate drove the vehicle out of the jail and crashed, where he was taken back into custody.
The deputy who was attacked, 61-year-old John Durm, was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries, authorities said.
Durm was a 38-year veteran of the Marion County Sheriff's Office, and leaves behind his wife, four children, and other family members.
The deputy's cause of death was not immediately released.