Indiana DNR encourages the reporting of illegal poaching

Poachers are harmful to conservation efforts and that's why Indiana
Indiana Conservation Officers are encouraging people to utilize the Turn In a Poacher, Inc. (TIP) program and help stop poaching.
According to DNR, TIP is a nonprofit conservation organization that protects fish and wildlife resources by increasing public support and involvement in bringing violators to justice.
DNR defines a poacher as "a thief who illegally steals wildlife that belongs to each Indiana citizen."
If you are aware of any potential violations, you're urged to report by calling 1-800-TIP-IDNR (800-847-4367) or tip.IN.gov.
People are urged to call TIP if they see, hear, or learn about poaching or another violation regarding fish and wildlife. This includes pollution and dumping.
If the information given to TIP leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a $500 reward all while remaining anonymous.
To report any suspicious or illegal activity involving wildlife or conservation lands in Indiana online, click here.