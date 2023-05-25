Indiana firefighter killed, second firefighter critically injured in tanker truck crash

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — One firefighter was killed and another is in critical condition after a crash that happened in eastern Indiana on Thursday morning.
The Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS) says 31-year-old Kyle T. Osgood, assistant chief of the Farmland Volunteer Fire Department, was pronounced dead at the scene at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
The second firefighter, 19-year-old Zachary Lee, also suffered serious injuries in the incident. He was taken to a hospital in Fort Wayne and was in surgery as of midday Thursday.
According to IDHS, Osgood was killed and Lee was injured after their tanker truck crashed while they were on the way to a barn fire in a rural area of Randolph County, which is just northeast of Indianapolis.
Osgood was driving the truck when it rolled over while approaching an S-curve, according to IDHS. They say the truck came to a rest on top of Osgood and Lee. No other firefighters were inside the truck at the time of the crash.
No other details were immediately released.