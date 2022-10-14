Indiana health officials announce state's first flu death of the season

Indiana health officials said Friday that the state had seen its first flu-related death of the 2022-2023 flu season.
The Indiana Department of Health said it wouldn't release any specific details on the person who died due to privacy laws.
IDOH says that each year, hundreds of Hoosiers get sick with the flu, and that some cases prove fatal. In the 2021-22 flu season, IDOH says that 82 Hoosiers died after contracting influenza.
Urging residents to get a flu shot, officials with the state health department say that the relaxation of COVID-19 prevention methods could have an impact on the severity of the flu season.
“Every flu season is different, but we expect to see a return of respiratory illnesses such as flu as more individuals relax the mitigation measures they took during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. “Getting an annual flu shot now, before activity picks up, is the best protection against what can be a serious illness for many Hoosiers.”
The CDC recommends that anyone who's at least 6-months-old get a flu vaccine each year.
To learn more about influenza or to view the IDOH weekly flu report, which is updated each Friday, click here. IDOH also has an influenza dashboard that is updated each Friday with the weekly flu report.