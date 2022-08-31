Indiana health officials tracking monkeypox cases in new online dashboard

The Indiana Department of Health has launched a new dashboard that shows statewide data on monkeypox cases.
According to the IDOH monkeypox dashboard, the Hoosier State has seen 153 total cases of monkeypox since June 17.
The health department says that due to small case counts in most areas of the state, cases will be broken down by public health emergency preparedness district at this time to protect patient privacy.
The new online map currently lists one case in District 10, which covers the southwest portion of the state. The majority of monkeypox cases in the state are currently shown in central Indiana's District 5, with 105 total cases listed there.
According to IDOH, the dashboard will be updated Monday through Friday daily by 5 p.m. to reflect cases identified as of the previous day by 5 p.m.
To access the online dashboard and find more information on the monkeypox virus, visit monkeypox.health.in.gov.