Indiana hunters asked to donate deer to help feed hungry Hoosiers

An Indiana nonprofit organization is asking hunters around the state to help feed hungry Hoosiers this deer season.
The organization Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry is asking hunters to donate deer to help feed those in need.
Hunters who want to contribute can take field-dressed deer to any of several participating butchers and inform the butcher of their intent to donate.
Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry will then cover the processing costs, and after that, local food food banks, pantries, and soup kitchens will receive the donations to distribute.
The organization says that last year, venison accounted for more than 37,000 pounds of the over 213,000 pounds of meat distributed by Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry - a number they hope to surpass this deer season. “On average, each donated deer provides enough meat for about 200 high-protein meals to those reached through hunger-relief agencies," says Executive Director Debra Treesh. “Every donation helps.”
Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry says that hunters aren't the only ones who can help. Farmers can also donate livestock to the program year-round, and monetary donations can always be made too.
For more information visit hoosiersfeedingthehungry.org.