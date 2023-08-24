 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
/11 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values 110
to 115.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT /11 PM EDT/ Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing if you can.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke
is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Indiana man arrested for driving 'Power Wheels' Jeep while impaired, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
John McKee, 51, Vincennes, IN (Indiana State Police)

John McKee, 51, Vincennes, IN (Indiana State Police)

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A Knox County man is facing a felony DUI charge after an incident that happened Wednesday night, but police say he wasn't driving your typical vehicle.

The Indiana State Police says one of its troopers was patrolling on North 2nd Street in Vincennes around 9 p.m. Wednesday when they spotted 51-year-old John McKee driving a "Power Wheels" Jeep in the road.

The trooper said they pulled the Power Jeep over, and that it was hard to see with no lights or reflectors on it.

According to police, McKee displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. They say they learned that McKee was under the influence of both meth and marijuana.

McKee was arrested and booked into the Knox County Jail on a felony charge of OMVWI with a prior conviction.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you