Indiana man arrested for driving 'Power Wheels' Jeep while impaired, police say

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A Knox County man is facing a felony DUI charge after an incident that happened Wednesday night, but police say he wasn't driving your typical vehicle.
The Indiana State Police says one of its troopers was patrolling on North 2nd Street in Vincennes around 9 p.m. Wednesday when they spotted 51-year-old John McKee driving a "Power Wheels" Jeep in the road.
The trooper said they pulled the Power Jeep over, and that it was hard to see with no lights or reflectors on it.
According to police, McKee displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. They say they learned that McKee was under the influence of both meth and marijuana.
McKee was arrested and booked into the Knox County Jail on a felony charge of OMVWI with a prior conviction.