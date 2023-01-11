Indiana man nets state record for biggest burbot caught on Lake Michigan

An Indiana man now holds the new state record for the biggest burbot catch.
According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Scott Skafar of Valparaiso caught a 10.2-pound burbot on Lake Michigan, besting the previous record set in 1990 by 2.5 pounds.
The Indiana DNR says that Scott didn't just beat the old record once, but twice in one day. They say he also caught a second burbot that bested the 1990 record by nearly 2 pounds.
According to Indiana DNR, burbot are a unique species native to Lake Michigan because they are the only freshwater fish in the Gadidae, or cod, family. They're also sometimes called eelpout, lawyer, or poor man’s lobster and have a single chin-barbel or whisker, similar to catfish whiskers.
To learn more about the Indiana Record Fish Program, visit in.gov.