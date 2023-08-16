Indiana man shot by fellow hunter while squirrel hunting

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — An Indiana man was injured on Tuesday after being shot by a fellow hunter while squirrel hunting.
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the incident, which happened around 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning at the Morgan-Monroe State Forest.
The Indiana DNR says 72-year-old William Long of Monrovia was shot by another hunter while in the area squirrel hunting.
Long was taken to the hospital and where he was treated then released.
Indiana Conservation Officers remind hunters to always identify their target and be aware of what is around it before shooting in the field.