Indiana men arrested on charges in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Jan 6 Capitol Riot mgn

Two northern Indiana men are facing charges in connection to events that took place during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, federal officials announced Tuesday.

A news release from the Department of Justice says 61-year-old Dale Huttle of Crown Point and his 40-year-old nephew, Matthew Huttle of Hebron, are being charged in connection to the riot.

According to court documents, both Dale and Matthew illegally entered the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021.

Officials say Dale also struck at least two officers with a long wooden flagpole, and that he also appeared to grab another officer's baton as he yelled "surrender!"

Dale faces felony and misdemeanor charges, while Matthew faces misdemeanors.

According to the justice department, nearly 900 individuals have now been arrested in connection to the events on Jan. 6, 2021.

See the full release from the DoJ here.

