Indiana pet owners encouraged to submit photos in statewide 'cutest dog' contest

There's a statewide contest happening for dog owners in Indiana.
Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDCC) are searching for adorable dogs in great locations around the state through the "Visit Indiana Cutest Dog Photo Contest."
“I encourage all Hoosiers to make memories with your pup just like I do with my dog, Luna Lovegood (AKA Bubby)," Lt. Gov. Crouch said. "Show off your furry friends enjoying the beauty of Indiana whether that's at one of our incredible state parks, miles of trails or countless pet-friendly destinations."
Those interested in entering the contest are asked to upload a photo or video of their dog to Instagram, tag @VisitIndiana and use the hashtag #DogsINIndiana. Entries must also include the location where the photo was taken.
Officials say a different winner will be selected every week for one year.
Each winning dog will get:
- A note from Indiana's "first dog," Henry Holcomb;
- An exclusive ‘More To Discover IN Indiana’ dog bandana; and
- A feature as one of the Cutest Dogs IN Indiana on the Visit Indiana social channels.
For more information and for pet-friendly trip idea, go to visitindiana.com/best-of-indiana/dogs-in-indiana.