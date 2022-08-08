 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Highest heat index readings of 100 to 105 degrees today...

Potentially dangerous heat indices are expected again today
across southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, western Kentucky,
and southwest Indiana. High humidity combined with highs in the
lower 90s will yield peak afternoon heat indices of 100 to 105
degrees.

Keep yourself hydrated by drinking plenty of water, and stay
inside or take breaks in air-conditioned rooms if you can. Be
mindful to not leave young children or pets unattended in
vehicles, and check up on relatives and neighbors when possible.

Indiana pet owners encouraged to submit photos in statewide 'cutest dog' contest

  • Updated
  • 0
dog photo mgn

There's a statewide contest happening for dog owners in Indiana.

Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDCC) are searching for adorable dogs in great locations around the state through the "Visit Indiana Cutest Dog Photo Contest."

“I encourage all Hoosiers to make memories with your pup just like I do with my dog, Luna Lovegood (AKA Bubby)," Lt. Gov. Crouch said. "Show off your furry friends enjoying the beauty of Indiana whether that's at one of our incredible state parks, miles of trails or countless pet-friendly destinations."

Those interested in entering the contest are asked to upload a photo or video of their dog to Instagram, tag @VisitIndiana and use the hashtag #DogsINIndiana. Entries must also include the location where the photo was taken.

Officials say a different winner will be selected every week for one year.

Each winning dog will get:

  • A note from Indiana's "first dog," Henry Holcomb;
  • An exclusive ‘More To Discover IN Indiana’ dog bandana; and
  • A feature as one of the Cutest Dogs IN Indiana on the Visit Indiana social channels.
Exclusive 'More To Discover IN Indiana' dog bandana

Exclusive 'More To Discover IN Indiana' dog bandana

For more information and for pet-friendly trip idea, go to visitindiana.com/best-of-indiana/dogs-in-indiana.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you