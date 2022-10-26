Indiana police identify child found dead in suitcase, say they're searching for his mother

The Indiana State Police has identified a 5-year-old boy who was found dead in a "Las Vegas" suitcase in a heavily-wooded southern area of the state, and say they're searching for the child's mother in connection to the case.
The investigation began back in April, after the young boy's body was found near a roadway in Washington County, Indiana, by a local who was hunting for mushrooms.
After months of investigation, ISP now says the young boy has been identified as 5-year-old Cairo Amar Jordan of Atlanta, Georgia. They say he was never reported as a missing child.
According to ISP, two suspects have also been identified in connection with this case: 40-year-old Dawn Elaine Coleman of Louisiana, and 37-year-old Dejuane Ludie Anderson of Atlanta, Georgia.
ISP says that Anderson is the child's mother, but couldn't elaborate on Coleman's relationship to the case. They say arrest warrants for charges of neglect resulting in death and obstruction of justice were issued for both individuals, and that Anderson is also wanted for murder.
According to ISP, Coleman was arrested in California on Oct. 19, but despite attempts, Anderson has not been located at this time.
