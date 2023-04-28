Indiana primary elections: Races we're watching, and where to vote on Election Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The Indiana primary elections are just a few days away, and 44News will be keeping you updated on several races.
Election day is on Tuesday, May 2. A few of the contested races we'll be watching include mayoral races in several communities.
The Evansville Republican candidate for mayor will be chosen Tuesday night, between Cheryl Musgrave and Natalie Rascher.
In Boonville, it's Republican candidates Bradley Downing and Deborah Stevens on the ticket.
In Huntingburg, the Republican race is down to James Hopf and Steven Schwinghamer.
You can still participate in early voting until May 1, but if you didn't and would still like to cast your ballot, here's the list of Election Day polling locations in the Evansville area:
- 4-H Fair Activities Building (201 E. Boonville-New Harmony Rd. 47725)
- Academy for Innovative Studies (2319 Stringtown Rd. 47711)
- Bethel United Church of Christ (3029 N. Green River Rd. 47715)
- Bethlehem United Church of Christ (6400 Oak Hill Rd. 47725)
- Blue Grass Church Main Campus (14200 Petersburg Rd. 47725)
- Calvary Temple Assembly of God (5050 N. 1st Ave. 47710)
- Caze Elementary School (2013 S. Green River Rd. 47714)
- Cedar Hall Elementary School (2100 N. Fulton Ave. 47710)
- Fairlawn United Methodist Church (2001 Parker Dr. 47714)
- McCutchanville Fire House (9219 Petersburg Rd. 47725)
- Memorial Baptist Church (605 Canal St. 47713)
- Methodist Temple (2109 Lincoln Ave. 47714)
- Northeast Park Baptist Church (1215 N. Boeke Rd. 47711)
- Plaza Park Middle School (7301 Lincoln Ave. 47715)
- St. James West UMC (3111 Hillcrest Terrace 47712)
- St. Lucas United Church of Christ (33 W. Virginia St. 47710)
- St. Paul’s United Church of Christ (2227 W. Michigan St. 47712)
- St. Paul’s United Church of Christ (8701 Big Cynthiana Rd. 47720)
- Southern Indiana Career & Technical Center (1901 Lynch Rd. 47711)
- Washington Square Mall (4801 Washington Ave. 47715)
- West Side Christian Church (1200 N. Red Bank Rd. 47720)
- Zion Church Education Building (1800 S. Governor St. 47713)