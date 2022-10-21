 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Potential Will Continue Through The Weekend...

Ongoing drought conditions have resulted in very dry vegetation
across our region, and no rain is expected through the weekend.
Although relative humidity will gradually increase each day, the
winds will become stronger over the weekend. The danger of field
and woods fires will remain quite high until early next week, when
rain chances will increase.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Bans on outdoor burning have
been issued in many counties. Be especially careful with matches
and smoking materials. Hot vehicle exhaust pipes can ignite grass.

Indiana Sheriffs' Association provides Halloween safety tips

  • Updated
  • 0
halloween trick or treat candy

Indiana authorities are providing safety guidance ahead of Halloween.

Tips shared by the Indiana Sheriffs' Association aim to keep kids and families safe this Halloween, specifically while out trick-or-treating.

The sheriffs' association recommends that any trick-or-treaters who are under the age of 12 be accompanied by an adult. Kids above the age of 12 who are responsible enough to go without an adult should always stay in groups, follow a route, and watch out for cars.

The association also suggests that costumes fit well, are flame retardant, and never obscure visibility. Kids can also wear reflective clothing or carry glow sticks for extra visibility.

You can see a full list of safety tips from the Indiana Sheriffs' Association below, or visit indianasheriffs.org for more.

Halloween Safety Tips

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Tags

Recommended for you