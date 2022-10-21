Indiana Sheriffs' Association provides Halloween safety tips

Indiana authorities are providing safety guidance ahead of Halloween.
Tips shared by the Indiana Sheriffs' Association aim to keep kids and families safe this Halloween, specifically while out trick-or-treating.
The sheriffs' association recommends that any trick-or-treaters who are under the age of 12 be accompanied by an adult. Kids above the age of 12 who are responsible enough to go without an adult should always stay in groups, follow a route, and watch out for cars.
The association also suggests that costumes fit well, are flame retardant, and never obscure visibility. Kids can also wear reflective clothing or carry glow sticks for extra visibility.
You can see a full list of safety tips from the Indiana Sheriffs' Association below, or visit indianasheriffs.org for more.