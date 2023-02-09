 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph
expected. The strongest wind gusts will be associated with a
line of showers this morning.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong wind gusts may blow down large tree branches
and uproot some trees. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured
objects. A few power outages are likely.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized higher wind gusts in excess of
50 mph may occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Indiana State Fire Marshal investigators looking for info on Gibson County funeral home fire

Owensville funeral home fire

The investigation into the fire that destroyed a historic funeral home in Owensville, Indiana, continues with help from state investigators.

Indiana State Fire Marshal investigators are now looking into the incident, and seeking information from the public to help determine the cause.

As we reported, the fire broke out just after midnight on Sunday, destroying the nearly 150-year-old building. The current owners say that they plan to rebuild.

Fire investigators are looking for any witnesses in the area who may have seen something before or after the fire was reported.

Anyone with photos, video or any relevant information can contact investigators at 1-800-382-4628.

