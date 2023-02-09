Indiana State Fire Marshal investigators looking for info on Gibson County funeral home fire

The investigation into the fire that destroyed a historic funeral home in Owensville, Indiana, continues with help from state investigators.

Indiana State Fire Marshal investigators are now looking into the incident, and seeking information from the public to help determine the cause.

As we reported, the fire broke out just after midnight on Sunday, destroying the nearly 150-year-old building. The current owners say that they plan to rebuild.

Fire investigators are looking for any witnesses in the area who may have seen something before or after the fire was reported.

Anyone with photos, video or any relevant information can contact investigators at 1-800-382-4628.