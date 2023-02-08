Indiana State Police provides safety tips for driving in rainy weather

With wet weather in the Tri-State, Indiana State Police officials are providing some tips on how you can stay safe while behind the wheel.
Indiana State Police Sergeant Todd Ringle shared some safety tips on Wednesday.
According to Sgt. Ringle, anyone who has to travel during wet weather should slow down, and make sure to keep plenty of distance between you and the next driver.
Sgt. Ringle also says cruise control is a bad idea during potentially slick conditions.
Lastly, Sgt. Ringle reminds everyone to use their headlights if it's raining, and to keep an umbrella on hand.
