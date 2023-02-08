 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong wind gusts may blow down large tree branches
and uproot some trees. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured
objects. A few power outages are likely.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized higher wind gusts in excess of 50
mph may occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Indiana State Police provides safety tips for driving in rainy weather

  • Updated
  • 0
rain wet driving generic mgn

With wet weather in the Tri-State, Indiana State Police officials are providing some tips on how you can stay safe while behind the wheel.

Indiana State Police Sergeant Todd Ringle shared some safety tips on Wednesday.

According to Sgt. Ringle, anyone who has to travel during wet weather should slow down, and make sure to keep plenty of distance between you and the next driver.

Sgt. Ringle also says cruise control is a bad idea during potentially slick conditions.

Lastly, Sgt. Ringle reminds everyone to use their headlights if it's raining, and to keep an umbrella on hand.

Head over to wevv.com/weather for the latest updates on conditions in your area, and download the free Storm Team 44 app to your mobile device for real-time updates.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you