Indiana State Police shares list of back-to-school safety tips

Students around Indiana are starting to head back to the classroom.
While it's exciting time for many parents and students, law enforcement officials say there are a few important things to keep in mind.
The Indiana State Police shared a list of back-to-school safety tips to help make sure the school year is safe for all.
Here's the list of tips from ISP:
Driving Safety Tips
- ALWAYS watch for stopped school buses in the morning hours and afternoon hours.
- Watch for children walking to and from school and waiting at bus stops.
- ALWAYS keep your eyes on the road and be patient driving behind school buses.
School Zone Driving Safety Tips
- Be on the lookout for school zone signals and ALWAYS obey the speed limits.
- When entering a school zone, be sure to slow down and obey all traffic laws.
- ALWAYS stop for school buses that are loading or unloading children.
- Watch out for school crossing guards and obey their signals.
- Be aware of and watch out for children near schools, bus stops, sidewalks, in the streets, and in school parking lots.
- NEVER pass other vehicles while driving in a school zone.
- NEVER text while driving in a school zone.
- Avoid using a cell phone, unless it is completely hands-free, while driving in a school zone.
Walking to School Safety Tips
- Leave home early enough to arrive at least 10 minutes prior to the start of school.
- Use the same route every day and never use shortcuts.
- Go straight home after school. Do not go anywhere else without permission.
- Always use public sidewalks and streets when walking to school.
- Try and walk to school with other students. There is strength in numbers.
- Teach your children to recognize and obey traffic signals and signs.
- Only cross streets at designated crosswalks.
- Always look both ways before crossing the street.
- Always walk and never run across intersections.
- Don't talk to strangers. Teach your children to create distance between themselves and anyone who tries to approach or make contact with them.
- If a stranger does approach your child, make sure they know to immediately report the incident to you or a teacher.
- Teach your children to never get into a vehicle with anyone, even if they know them, without your permission.
School Bus Safety Tips
- Make it a habit of arriving at the bus stop at least five minutes before the scheduled arrival of the bus.
- Make sure your child stays out of the street and avoids excessive horseplay while waiting for the school bus.
- Be sure the bus comes to a complete stop before getting on or off.
- When riding the bus, make sure your child understands they must remain seated and keep their head and arms inside the bus at all times.
- Do not shout or distract the driver.
- Always listen to the instructions of the bus driver.
Student Driver Safety Tips
- NO cell phones while driving.
- NO extra passengers.
- NO speeding.
- NO driving or riding without a seatbelt.
ISP says it will be conducting extra patrols during school hours.
The agency says it has a zero-tolerance policy for any drivers who disregard a bus stop arm or speed through school zones.