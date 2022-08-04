Indiana State Police shares list of back-to-school safety tips

 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, Indiana and western
Kentucky, including the following counties, in southern Illinois,
Gallatin, Saline and White. In Indiana, Posey and Vanderburgh. In
western Kentucky, Henderson and Union.

* WHEN...Until 400 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1250 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Evansville, Henderson, Harrisburg, Mount Vernon, Carmi,
Eldorado, Morganfield, Sturgis, Shawneetown, Breckinridge
Center, Melody Hill, Grayville, Darmstadt, Norris City,
Poseyville, Uniontown, Ridgway, New Harmony, Crossville and
Corydon.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky, including the following areas, along and east of
Interstates 57 and 24.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A slow moving disturbance will trigger scattered to numerous
thunderstorms through this evening. Storms that repeat over
the same area will be capable of producing flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Indiana State Police shares list of back-to-school safety tips

School Bus

Students around Indiana are starting to head back to the classroom.

While it's exciting time for many parents and students, law enforcement officials say there are a few important things to keep in mind.

The Indiana State Police shared a list of back-to-school safety tips to help make sure the school year is safe for all.

Here's the list of tips from ISP:

Driving Safety Tips 

  • ALWAYS watch for stopped school buses in the morning hours and afternoon hours.
  • Watch for children walking to and from school and waiting at bus stops.    
  • ALWAYS keep your eyes on the road and be patient driving behind school buses. 

School Zone Driving Safety Tips 

  • Be on the lookout for school zone signals and ALWAYS obey the speed limits.
  • When entering a school zone, be sure to slow down and obey all traffic laws.
  • ALWAYS stop for school buses that are loading or unloading children.
  • Watch out for school crossing guards and obey their signals.
  • Be aware of and watch out for children near schools, bus stops, sidewalks, in the streets, and in school parking lots.
  • NEVER pass other vehicles while driving in a school zone.
  • NEVER text while driving in a school zone.
  • Avoid using a cell phone, unless it is completely hands-free, while driving in a school zone.   

Walking to School Safety Tips

  • Leave home early enough to arrive at least 10 minutes prior to the start of school.
  • Use the same route every day and never use shortcuts.
  • Go straight home after school. Do not go anywhere else without permission.
  • Always use public sidewalks and streets when walking to school. 
  • Try and walk to school with other students. There is strength in numbers.
  • Teach your children to recognize and obey traffic signals and signs.
  • Only cross streets at designated crosswalks.
  • Always look both ways before crossing the street.
  • Always walk and never run across intersections.
  • Don't talk to strangers. Teach your children to create distance between themselves and anyone who tries to approach or make contact with them.
  • If a stranger does approach your child, make sure they know to immediately report the incident to you or a teacher.
  • Teach your children to never get into a vehicle with anyone, even if they know them, without your permission.

School Bus Safety Tips

  • Make it a habit of arriving at the bus stop at least five minutes before the scheduled arrival of the bus.
  • Make sure your child stays out of the street and avoids excessive horseplay while waiting for the school bus.
  • Be sure the bus comes to a complete stop before getting on or off.
  • When riding the bus, make sure your child understands they must remain seated and keep their head and arms inside the bus at all times.
  • Do not shout or distract the driver.
  • Always listen to the instructions of the bus driver.  

Student Driver Safety Tips

  • NO cell phones while driving.
  • NO extra passengers.
  • NO speeding.
  • NO driving or riding without a seatbelt.

ISP says it will be conducting extra patrols during school hours.

The agency says it has a zero-tolerance policy for any drivers who disregard a bus stop arm or speed through school zones.

