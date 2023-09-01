Indiana State Police upping patrols over Labor Day weekend

JASPER, Ind. (WEVV) — Local Indiana State Police troopers will be working overtime this Labor Day weekend.
The ISP Jasper Post says the agency is increasing patrols over the holiday weekend to make sure everyone's driving safe.
ISP is taking part in Operation CARE (Combined Accident Reduction Effort) and DUIEP (Driving Under the Influence Enforcement Project). Both are federally-funded programs that allow troopers to patrol Hoosier highways during the holiday period.
According to ISP, the extra efforts will crack down on aggressive, distracted, and impaired drivers, plus drivers and passengers who aren't buckled up.
Drivers are reminded to follow all traffic laws, and to dial 911 if they spot an impaired driver.