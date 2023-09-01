 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Indiana troopers rescue kitten stuck inside cruiser

  • Updated
  • 0
ISP Sellersburg rescues cat from cruiser

Indiana State Police Sellersburg troopers rescue a kitten that was stuck inside of a cruiser (ISP Sellersburg)

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEVV) — Officials with the Indiana State Police Sellersburg post say they avoided a real CATastrophe on Friday.

A Facebook post shared by ISP Sellersburg shows troopers rescue a small kitten from under the hood of a cruiser.

Troopers say the realized something was wrong when they heard the car meowing.

Sgt. Carey Huls gave the cat the name "Dodge" after rescuing it from behind the Dodge emblem of his car.

After being in the cruiser for about an hour, Sgt. Huls says that Dodge was reunited with its mother, and that both are doing just fine.

You can see the video shared by ISP Sellersburg in the player below, or on their Facebook page.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Tags

Recommended for you