 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Indiana veteran families encouraged to apply for back-to-school financial assistance

  • 0
cash graphic mgn

INDIANAPOLIS — Applications are still open for veteran families in Indiana who may be in need of financial help getting back-to-school supplies.

The Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs is inviting Hoosier veteran families to apply for the Military Family Relief Fund's Operation Back to School Program.

The program is designed to help veterans and their families with essential school expenses for their kids by giving $500 per child.

Applications are open from now to Aug. 31.

For more information or to apply for the program, visit in.gov/dva/about-idva/links/military-family-relief-fund/.

Operation Back to School

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you