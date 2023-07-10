Indiana veteran families encouraged to apply for back-to-school financial assistance

INDIANAPOLIS — Applications are still open for veteran families in Indiana who may be in need of financial help getting back-to-school supplies.
The Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs is inviting Hoosier veteran families to apply for the Military Family Relief Fund's Operation Back to School Program.
The program is designed to help veterans and their families with essential school expenses for their kids by giving $500 per child.
Applications are open from now to Aug. 31.
For more information or to apply for the program, visit in.gov/dva/about-idva/links/military-family-relief-fund/.