Indiana working to make electric vehicle charging highways a reality

INDOT wireless charging pavement

Photo: Indiana Department of Transportation, @magnetic_cement Twitter

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is working with several groups to bring highways that charge electric vehicles to the state.

While it may sound like a thing of the future, INDOT says it may be a reality in the Hoosier State quicker than you think.

INDOT says it's been working with the Joint Transportation Research Program and Purdue University to develop the contactless, wireless charging concrete pavement highway segment. 

Transportation officials compare the first-of-its-kind technology to a wireless charging pad for your cell phone.

INDOT says this project actually began in 2021, and includes several phases such as pavement testing, pavement analysis, and optimization research.

With the laboratory testing phase now complete, INDOT says engineers are working on the final design for a physical, quarter-mile testbed.

The final phase of the project will include testing and the construction of that testbed in West Lafayette.

