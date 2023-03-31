Indiana's attorney general warns of storm scams during severe weather

INDIANAPOLIS (WEVV) — With severe weather in the forecast for some Indiana residents Friday, Attorney General Todd Rokita is sending out a warning.
Attorney General Rokita says Hoosiers should be wary of scammers looking to take advantage of storms.
Rokita says scammers will be out in full force trying to con Hoosiers out of their hard-earned money, offering "clean-up", "repair", or "rebuilding."
"Hoosiers can protect their hard-earned money by asking questions, demanding a written contract, and doing old-fashioned research,” Attorney General Rokita said. “It can be tempting to accept help to fix damages to your home, but it’s crucial to take a step back and fully vet the contractor.”
Rokita is sharing the following tips to help Hoosiers avoid falling victim to storm-chasing scammers:
- Be skeptical of people promising immediate clean-up and debris removal.
- Know that FEMA doesn’t charge application fees. If someone wants money to help you qualify for FEMA funds, that’s probably a scam.
- Check out contractors’ reputations before enlisting their services.
- Ask for IDs, licenses, and proof the contractor is both bonded and insured.
- Get more than one estimate for work.
- Don’t believe any promises that aren’t in writing.
- Never pay by wire transfer, gift card, cryptocurrency, or in cash.
- Don’t pay the full amount for the project up front.
If you suspect a scam, file a complaint at indianaconsumer.com or call the attorney general's office at 1-800-382-5516.