Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Vanderburgh, Posey, Union
and Henderson Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Crittenden, Hardin, Union and
Gallatin Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Posey and Union Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...
Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Thursday, March 30 the stage was 37.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late this evening and continue falling to 24.2 feet Monday,
April 10.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT /2 AM EDT/
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Southern Illinois, western Kentucky, and southeast
Missouri.

* WHEN...Through 1 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be locally much stronger in
any severe thunderstorm activity this afternoon and early
tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Indiana's attorney general warns of storm scams during severe weather

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita

INDIANAPOLIS (WEVV) — With severe weather in the forecast for some Indiana residents Friday, Attorney General Todd Rokita is sending out a warning.

Attorney General Rokita says Hoosiers should be wary of scammers looking to take advantage of storms.

Rokita says scammers will be out in full force trying to con Hoosiers out of their hard-earned money, offering "clean-up", "repair", or "rebuilding."

"Hoosiers can protect their hard-earned money by asking questions, demanding a written contract, and doing old-fashioned research,” Attorney General Rokita said. “It can be tempting to accept help to fix damages to your home, but it’s crucial to take a step back and fully vet the contractor.” 

Rokita is sharing the following tips to help Hoosiers avoid falling victim to storm-chasing scammers: 

  • Be skeptical of people promising immediate clean-up and debris removal.  
  • Know that FEMA doesn’t charge application fees. If someone wants money to help you qualify for FEMA funds, that’s probably a scam. 
  • Check out contractors’ reputations before enlisting their services.  
  • Ask for IDs, licenses, and proof the contractor is both bonded and insured. 
  • Get more than one estimate for work.  
  • Don’t believe any promises that aren’t in writing.  
  • Never pay by wire transfer, gift card, cryptocurrency, or in cash. 
  • Don’t pay the full amount for the project up front.

If you suspect a scam, file a complaint at indianaconsumer.com or call the attorney general's office at 1-800-382-5516.

